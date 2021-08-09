Many Oakland Unified Schools Reopen for First Time Since Start of Pandemic

Oakland Unified School District is starting its school year Monday, with many students in the district coming back to campus for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and district Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell will be among the officials touring campuses in Oakland on Monday to mark the reopening of schools.

Masks are required indoors for all students and staff at the district's schools, similar to other schools that will be reopening this week and next in many other districts across the Bay Area.

"It has been a long time coming for our schools. Our students and staff benefit the most by working together in-person, and over the last week I have seen how excited so many of our students and staff are to be coming back together," Johnson-Trammell said in a news release. "Despite the challenges that all of us have faced, we look forward to a great school year."

For more information about OUSD's reopening, people can visit the school district website.