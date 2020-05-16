Many Parks, Trails Set to Reopen Next Week in Marin County

Many of Marin County's parks and trailheads are expected to open next week, according to relaxed parking restrictions announced Friday by the county's public health officer.

The draft park closure and restriction order goes into effect Monday and will allow the county's towns and cities to permit vehicle parking at public parks and trailheads as they see fit.

Some high-touch park amenities like benches and barbecue pits will remain closed.

The new order will supersede the county's previous order from April 29.

Some parks and other recreational areas that garner larger crowds will remain closed to vehicle traffic for the time being. Those include Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Mount Tamalpais State Park, the Point Reyes National Seashore, all Marin Municipal Water District lands and all beaches or inlets along the Pacific Ocean.

Marin's facial covering requirement will remain in effect when venturing out in public, according to county Public Health Officer Dr. Matthew Willis. Residents are also encouraged to follow public safety guidelines such as frequent handwashing, limiting unnecessary travel and practicing physical distancing.

Updated information on the county's plans to reopen can be found at marinrecovers.com.