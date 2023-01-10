bay area storm

Map: Tracking Bay Area Rainfall Totals in 2023

By Brendan Weber and Nelson Hsu

NBC Universal, Inc.

Powerful storms in the new year have delivered much-needed rain to the Bay Area and beyond.

To see how much rain has fallen in the Bay Area and other parts of California in 2023, check out the interactive map below.

Observed Precipitation Totals

Jan. 1-9, 2023

Click or tap on each circle for details

Source: NOAA

For the latest updates on Bay Area and California weather, be sure to visit NBC Bay Area's weather page.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

bay area storm Jan 3

Updates on Storm-Related Problems in Bay Area: Flooding, Landslides, Power Outages

bay area weather 5 hours ago

Forecast: Next Storm Tuesday

This article tagged under:

bay area stormbay area weather
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us