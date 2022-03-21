March Madness

March Madness: SF's Chase Center to Host Men's Sweet 16, Elite Eight Games

Gonzaga, Duke, Texas Tech and Arkansas will be in San Francisco battling for a spot in the Final Four

By NBC Bay Area staff

Chase Center in San Francisco.
NBC Bay Area

March Madness is coming to San Francisco.

Chase Center will host two men's Sweet 16 games on Thursday and an Elite Eight game on Saturday. The three games will feature the top four seeds in the West region, including the tournament's top overall seed.

The first Thursday matchup, which is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m., will feature the top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs and fourth-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks. After that contest wraps up, the second-seeded Duke Blue Devils will battle the third-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders. Tip-off is slated for approximately 6:40 p.m.

The winners from both of those games will meet on Saturday with a chance to reach the Final Four. Tip-off for that Elite Eight game has yet to be determined.

Tickets for all three games can be purchased at chasecenter.com.

San Francisco last hosted March Madness games in 1939, according to the Golden State Warriors.

