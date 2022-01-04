Marin County and Its Schools Adopt CDC's Recommended 5-Day COVID-19 Quarantine

Marin County is among the Bay Area entities shortening the COVID-19 quarantine time to match the new guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and that will include schools, according to updated county guidance.

Marin schools will drop the quarantine period from 10 days to five days for unvaccinated persons who test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to someone who tests positive.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The rule also applies to those who are vaccinated but have not received a booster shot, according to the county.

After five days, the quarantined person will need to take another test, and if that is positive, the person will be required to remain quarantined for five more days.

Vaccinated individuals who have received a booster or are not eligible for a booster and are exposed to COVID-19 do not have to stay home but should wear a mask around others for 10 days and get tested on day five, the county said.

Masks should especially be worn around others while indoors.

Meanwhile, school districts around the Bay Area and the state still are distributing at-home COVID-19 tests promised for all California schools. Only half of the 6 million kits have been handed out, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.