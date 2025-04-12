Marin County considers $5.2M loan for Habitat for Humanity housing project

The Marin County Board of Supervisors is considering a $5.2 million loan to support an 80-unit Habitat for Humanity housing project in north Novato, the County announced on Thursday,

Located at 8161 Redwood Blvd., the development would include 60 homes designated for low-income families, officials said.

The proposed loan would help cover predevelopment and construction costs for the $84 million project, the press release noted.

The site sits near the SMART rail station at San Marin Drive and within a few miles of downtown Novato.

Sales prices for the homes are expected to range from $467,000 to $690,000. All units will be distributed through a lottery system, with Habitat for Humanity providing financial counseling and home maintenance training to qualifying families.