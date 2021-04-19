Marin County Could Move to COVID-19 Yellow Tier for Reopening This Week

Marin County is eyeing a move into the yellow tier this week and could become the first Bay Area County to do so.
The county has fewer than two COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate below 2%.
Moving into the least restrictive yellow tier allows the county to reopen bars at 25% capacity, gyms at up to 50% capacity and live events with assigned seating up to 67% capacity.
Indoor dining at restaurants remains at 50% capacity.
San Francisco and San Mateo counties are close to moving into the yellow tier, with May 4 the earliest date they are eligible to do so.