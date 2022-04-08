Marin County

Marin County Fire Suspends All Open Burning Due to Wind Advisory

By Bay City News

The Marin County Fire Department has suspended all open burning within county borders this weekend due to high-wind warnings from the National Weather Service.

"Please refrain from pile burning until after the anticipated wind event that's coming this weekend," Fire Chief Jason Weber said Friday in a statement.

The suspension will be in place until Monday at 8 a.m. and bars agricultural and controlled burning, as well as fire pit or outdoor stove burning.

Weber said that "widespread" power outages are expected due to the high winds, with trees and power lines possibly coming down.

