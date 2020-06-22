coronavirus

Marin County Refuse Plant Reports COVID-19 Outbreak

43 employees at the San Rafael factory test positive amid a statewide spike in cases

By Cierra Johnson

A Marin County refuse plant reported a coronavirus outbreak over the weekend amid a recent spike in cases across the state.

Marin Sanitary Service in San Rafael, which processes trash and recycling, said there are 43 confirmed cases among workers at its plant, according to the Marin Independent Journal.

That number has contributed to the bigger picture of a record high one-day increase of cases in California: Nearly 4,000 cases were reported in hospitals across the state on Saturday, the highest daily total since April 1 and a 22% increase over the previous day.

California also reported more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

The number of cases at the San Rafael factory follow plant-wide testing: All 288 employees were tested after an intitial case on June 8, and several workers tested positive just days later, the Marin IJ reported.

A spokesperson for the waste management facility says a majority of those workers who tested positive do not have interaction with customers, although one truck driver did test positive.

The outbreak comes on the heels of the county's announcement it will lift more coronavirus restrictions June 29 to allow indoor businesses such as gyms, hair and nail salons and hotels to reopen.

