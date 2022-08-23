Marin County Considers Sheriff's Office Oversight Committee

The Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is discussing the formation of an independent committee to oversee the sheriff's office, as recommended by a civil grand jury.

It's not the first time such oversight has been brought to the board. In 2006, a sheriff's office review board was recommended but ultimately rejected by supervisors.

The civil grand jury report cited distrust between Marin City and the county sheriff's office, especially after two incidents in 2019 and 2020.

