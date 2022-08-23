Marin County

Marin County Considers Sheriff's Office Oversight Committee

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is discussing the formation of an independent committee to oversee the sheriff's office, as recommended by a civil grand jury.

It's not the first time such oversight has been brought to the board. In 2006, a sheriff's office review board was recommended but ultimately rejected by supervisors.

The civil grand jury report cited distrust between Marin City and the county sheriff's office, especially after two incidents in 2019 and 2020.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full story in the video above.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Marin CountyBoard of SupervisorsSheriff's Officeoversight committee
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us