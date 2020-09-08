Marin County Still in Tier 1, Most Restrictive COVID-19 Status

Marin County was notified Monday night that the state of California has delayed the reopening of more businesses as the county is still in Tier 1 for COVID-19 cases.

Marin County on Friday announced its planned move from Tier 1 to Tier 2, but on Monday the state delayed that move, keeping it in Tier 1, the most restrictive status.

Businesses that have delayed reopening until Marin County is in Tier 2 include indoor personal care services, indoor dining, indoor gyms, movie theaters, indoor houses of worship and expanded capacity at indoor retail establishments and malls.

On Aug. 28, California introduced its Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which included the four-tier framework used to measure county restrictions.

The decision to keep Marin County in Tier 1 is because the state has re-analyzed its data and is using a new method to calculate a county's case rate and a new adjustment for counties testing more than the state average, according to Dr. Matt Willis, the county's health officer.

Marin County public health officials have requested an adjucation process, meaning a review, with state officials before a final determination is made, likely before the end of the week, according to Willis.