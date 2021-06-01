Marin, Solano Counties Moved to Less Restrictive Reopening Tiers

Marin and Solano counties were moved to less restrictive reopening tiers Tuesday.

Marin reached the least restrictive yellow tier while Solano moved to the orange tier. Both moves allow for the further easing of coronavirus-related restrictions to varying degrees.

Check out the chart below to see what's allowed in the various tiers.



All Bay Area counties are now either in the orange or yellow tier.

By June 15, California will end the tier system and relax social distancing and masking rules.

California was the first state to issue a statewide shutdown as the virus emerged in March 2020 and it was the nation’s epicenter for the disease at the start of 2021. More than 61,000 people have died from the virus in California, the most in any state in the nation.

Lifting restrictions will inevitably result in some increased transmissions, but health officials say the health care system should be able to handle them. Dr. Mark Ghaly, the secretary of California Health and Human Services, said health officials will continue tracking whether virus mutations start breaking through vaccinations, which he said could mean renewed health measures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.