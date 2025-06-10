Marine Mammal Center concerned over rising rate of wildlife disturbances

The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito is sounding an alarm over the number and frequency of wildlife disturbances along the Northern and Central California coast.

The center, in a release Tuesday, says its records team identified more than 250 disturbances by people or dogs last year, which equates to about 26% of all marine mammals rescued by the Sausalito hospital in 2024.

The frequency of disturbances along the Northern California coast has been consistent over the past three years, and the center is calling for action to change people's behavior and reverse the trend.

The most common type of disturbance, according to the center's experts, is people getting too close to sick or injured marine mammals. Crowding around an animal on the beach or in the water can cause increased stress, separate mothers from their pups and disrupt expert responses by forcing the animals back to the water or other locations.

This disruptive and dangerous behavior is preventable, the center says.

"Our work is focused on finding solutions and dedicating resources to address the complex factors behind marine mammal disturbance along our vast 600-mile California response range," says Adam Ratner, director of Conservation Engagement at the Marine Mammal Center. "Our research shows that the overwhelming majority of people are well intentioned and want to help these animals, but they don’t know how and often take the wrong action. We want to empower both tourists and locals alike to take the action that’s best and safest for marine mammals and people alike."

Here's a breakdown by county of the 257 disturbances in 2024 (with percentage of disturbances):

San Luis Obispo, 80 (31%)

Monterey, 53 (21%)

Santa Cruz, 36 (14%)

San Mateo, 29 (11%)

Marin, 25 (10%)

San Francisco, 16 (6%)

Sonoma, 9 (3%)

Mendocino, 7 (3%)

Contra Costa, 1 (less than 1%)

Alameda, 1 (less than 1%)

A major outbreak of domoic acid toxicosis in San Luis Obispo County contributed to its share of disturbance cases, the center says.

Rather than try to help sick marine mammals directly, the Marine Mammal Center urges people to follow these guidelines:

Keep your distance. Give marine mammals space to rest by enjoying them from a safe distance of at least 150 feet on local beaches and in the water. And keep dogs on a leash.

Call the experts. If you see a marine mammal in distress, do not intervene. Call the Marine Mammal Center’s hotline at 415-289-SEAL (7325). Our experts will monitor the animal and, if necessary, send trained responders to rescue it safely.

Use your camera's zoom. It’s OK to take photos and admire the animals, but if an animal reacts to your presence, then you’re too close.

For more information, visit MarineMammalCenter.org.