Mario Gonzalez's In-Custody Death Ruled a Homicide

The death of Mario Gonzalez in April as he was being restrained by Alameda police employees has been ruled a homicide by the Alameda County coroner's bureau, city officials said Friday.

Gonzalez died April 19 as he was being restrained outside 802 Oak St. in Alameda. He appeared to be under the influence and police thought he may have been involved in a theft.

The cause of Gonzalez's death was "the toxic effects of methamphetamine, with the physiological stress of altercation and restraint, morbid obesity, and alcoholism contributing to the process of dying," the coroner's autopsy report said.

The four police employees involved in Gonzalez's death are Officer James Fisher, hired by the city in 2010; officers Cameron Leahy and Eric McKinley, hired by the city in 2018; and parking enforcement employee Charlie Clemmens.

A spokeswoman for the Alameda County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to say whether prosecutors would file charges against the employees.

