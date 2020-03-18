San Francisco

Marriott Hotels to Furlough Thousands of Workers

The W Hotel in San Francisco shuts its doors because of lack of demand during the coronavirus pandemic

By Pete Suratos

The W Hotel in San Francisco
Getty Images

Marriott International is poised to furlough tens of thousands of employees in the form of reduced hours or temporary leave as the hotel chain deals with a wave of cancellations due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The W Hotel in San Francisco already closed its doors due to lack of demand. It's not clear when the towering, 400-room hotel will reopen.

The hotel industry in San Francisco is one of the city's most lucrative. A report last year from the Hotel Council of San Francisco and Beacon Economics said hotels generated $11.8 billion in 2018.

Local

San Francisco Giants 4 hours ago

Giants Establish $1M Fund to Support Ballpark Staff During MLB Season Postponement

coronavirus 5 hours ago

SJSU Off-Campus Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Other industries also are feeling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, with restaurants and bars closing across the country for safety purposes, affecting more than 7 million workers, according to a report by outplacment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

As for Marriott, the company hopes to bring back workers onto its payroll as soon as the pandemic is over.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscocoronavirusMarriott
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here Coronavirus Pandemic The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us