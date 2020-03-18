Marriott Hotels to Furlough Thousands of Workers

Marriott International is poised to furlough tens of thousands of employees in the form of reduced hours or temporary leave as the hotel chain deals with a wave of cancellations due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The W Hotel in San Francisco already closed its doors due to lack of demand. It's not clear when the towering, 400-room hotel will reopen.

The hotel industry in San Francisco is one of the city's most lucrative. A report last year from the Hotel Council of San Francisco and Beacon Economics said hotels generated $11.8 billion in 2018.

Other industries also are feeling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, with restaurants and bars closing across the country for safety purposes, affecting more than 7 million workers, according to a report by outplacment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

As for Marriott, the company hopes to bring back workers onto its payroll as soon as the pandemic is over.