Martinez community raises concerns following recent refinery fire report

Ten days after the refinery fire in Martinez, the Contra Costa Health says that cancer-causing chemicals were among the chemicals involved.

“It is so frustrating for our community to had to wait 10 days to get this information,” said Martinez Mayor Brianne Zorn.

Zorn said she's frustrated and concerned after learning Tuesday what exactly what chemicals were involved in the February first Martinez refinery fire.

“These chemicals, can cause certain heart and lung diseases and cancer,” said Nicole Heather, Contra Costa Health’s Hazmat Director.

Heather said the chemicals released include benzine and others that could lead to cancer. But she pointed out the concentrations they measured were below the dangerous thresholds. She said that luckily the wind was blowing north that day away from residential area.

“Impacts, we got very lucky," she said. "This could've been much worse, and I am very grateful that the wind was in the direction that it was."

Trina Garcia lives north of the refinery. She told NBC Bay Area on Tuesday that she now worries for her the health of her two young children

“Definitely concerned and worried because these are risks that could affect them for the rest of their lives,” she said.

Heather said that they are now working with toxicologists to determine the long-term effects. Meanwhile, Zorn said that she's determined to get concrete answers

“I am trying to stay calm," Zorn said. "I'm trying to be here for my community and let them know that there is somebody here, there are many people here at City Hall that are advocating for their health and safety and we're not going to just sit by and let the same old, same old incident occur in the city."