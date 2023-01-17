70 Dogs and Cats Displaced Following Martinez Garage Fire

Dozens of dogs and cats have been displaced following a house fire Tuesday in Martinez, officials said.
The fire was contained to a garage on Barber Lane. Firefighters said a resident was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation and two other residents were uninjured.
The blaze is not considered to be suspicious and a cause is under investigation.
At least 70 dogs and cats were safely removed with the help of Martinez police and Contra Costa County Animal Control, firefighters said.
