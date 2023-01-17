70 Dogs and Cats Displaced Following Martinez Garage Fire

Dozens of dogs and cats have been displaced following a house fire Tuesday in Martinez, officials said.

The fire was contained to a garage on Barber Lane. Firefighters said a resident was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation and two other residents were uninjured.

The blaze is not considered to be suspicious and a cause is under investigation.

At least 70 dogs and cats were safely removed with the help of Martinez police and Contra Costa County Animal Control, firefighters said.

Barber Lane garage fire in Martinez has been knocked down. One resident transported to hospital for smoke inhalation, two other residents uninjured. Firefighters rescuing multiple dogs. Fire under investigation. #barberic pic.twitter.com/sf9LzzGDzy — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) January 17, 2023