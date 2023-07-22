Martinez refinery reports coke dust release, county says

Contra Costa Health said Saturday its hazardous materials team was investigating a release of coke dust from the Martinez Refining Company.

Working with the Bay Area Air Quality Management district, the agency later shared that no evidence of the dust was found in surrounding neighborhoods.

Teams from CCH hazmat and Bay Area Air Quality Management District did not found evidence of material from the release in surrounding neighborhoods. The refinery reported the release of coke dust, a byproduct of petroleum refining, at 6:04 p.m. — Contra Costa Health (@CoCoHealth) July 23, 2023

The Bay Area Air District posted on Twitter that it had not received any complaints as of 8:58 p.m. that evening.

This is the second time in two weeks a release of coke dust has been reported from the Martinez Refining Company. On July 14, Contra Costa Health put out a statement which reported that materials release did not have high levels of toxic metals and therefore did not pose a long-term risk to public health.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.