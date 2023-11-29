Martinez

Flaring reported at Martinez refinery

Flaring is occurring at the Martinez refinery, the facility reported just before 5 p.m. on its website.

"All appropriate agencies have been notified. We apologize for any inconvenience to our neighbors," Martinez Refining Company said in a statement. "Flares are an essential part of a refinery’s integrated, engineered safety systems designed to safely manage excess combustible gases by burning them off efficiently and effectively."

The incident comes after flaring occurred Monday at the Chevron refinery in Richmond following a partial outage at the facility.

