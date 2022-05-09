Mask Mandate Reinstated for San Jose City Workers

The city of San Jose has reinstated its mask mandate for employees due to rising COVID-19 case rates, a city spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The mandate was reinstated effective May 6 for two weeks out of an abundance of caution, as first reported by San Jose Spotlight.

Recent data from Santa Clara County showing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases prompted the move, the spokesperson said.

As of April 29, the county reported a seven-day rolling average of 496 new cases. On May 2 and May 3, the county dashboard shows about 840 new cases for each of those days. On May 4, the total dropped to 620.

According to the San Jose Spotlight report, County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody told the Board of Supervisors last week the county is in its sixth coronavirus wave, and the BA.2 variant is now the dominant strain, replacing omicron.

The city says it anticipates lifting the mandate once again on May 20, but it could be extended depending on county data and case numbers within the organization.