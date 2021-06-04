Massachusetts

Mass. Officer Drowns Trying to Save Teen Who Also Died

A Massachusetts police officer drowned Friday while attempting to rescue a teenage boy, who also drowned at the pond.

Police received several calls reporting a person possibly drowning in the pond at about 1:35 p.m., Worcester police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Police said 38-year-old Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, was one of five officers who entered the water at Green Hill Park.

Local

California 2 hours ago

U.S. Judge Overturns California's Ban on Assault Weapons

Castro Valley 4 hours ago

Amazon Delivery Driver Arrested for Assaulting Castro Valley Woman: Sheriff

During the rescue attempt two individuals were brought to shore, police said. At this point, officers realized that one of their five was missing.

Divers located Familia at 2:28 p.m. He was brought to shore, where emergency medical workers began lifesaving protocols. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

At 3:25 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was located by divers and rushed to a hospital, where he was also pronounced dead. Police did not identify the teen.

Familia leaves behind a wife, two children and his parents, police said.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the officer’s name. It is Enmanuel, not Emmanuel.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWorcester
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us