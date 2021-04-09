Lake Tahoe

Massive Rockslide Blocks Highway 50 Near Lake Tahoe: CHP

By Stephen Ellison

CHP-South Lake Tahoe

A massive rockslide Friday morning blocked all lanes of Highway 50 at Echo Summit and at least one vehicle collided with the large boulders covering the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The slide occurred at about 5:45 a.m. near Dry Bridge in El Dorado County and slammed into a passing Toyota Forerunner that toppled over, the CHP said.

No injuries were reported.

All lanes of Highway 50 were blocked, and Caltrans was working on reopening lanes, with an estimated timeline of between 11:30 a.m. and noon, the CHP said.

Alternate routes should be used, and the CHP advises motorists to avoid Highway 50 at Echo Summit.

