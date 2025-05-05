A massive search for a missing 79-year-old hiker with dementia in San Mateo County intensified Monday morning as it entered a fifth day.

Authorities from four counties along with dozens of volunteers have stepped up the intense search for Margaret "Elaine" McKinley, who went missing Thursday in the Windy Hill Open Space Preserve in San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Office said.

The effort involves more than 150 trained search and rescue personnel and four drone teams assisting, the Sheriff's Office said.

Search efforts continued in the area of the Windy Hill Open Space Preserve in Portola Valley on Saturday for a hiker with dementia who has been missing since Thursday. Marianne Favro reports.

McKinley, a Redwood City resident, was last seen in the preserve around noon Thursday, hiking the Lost Trail with family, when she became separated from the group. She was wearing a red jacket and black pants at the time she was reported missing. Her family told authorities she has dementia.

"Unfortunately, since that time, there have been no confirmed sightings of Elaine," the Sheriff's Office said. "Over the last 72 hours, approximately 3,000 total miles have been tracked by searches on ground, either by car or on foot."

On Sunday, drone teams arrived from Alameda, Marin and Santa Clara counties to assist San Mateo County's drone team in expanded aerial searches. Drivers and cyclists are asked to keep an eye out for personnel who are searching along state Highway 35.

"The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office continues to ask all residents who live near the preserve to check their cameras day and night, starting on Thursday 10 a.m. and to report this information though an online form," said the Sheriff's Office. "Any sightings, or lack of sightings, on camera footage will help aid in the search."

Anyone who sees McKinley on their cameras should please call 911 immediately in addition to filling out the form: https://bit.ly/camera-assistance-request.

"Our shared focus continues to be on finding Elaine. We remain hopeful and are each personally vested in these efforts," said Sheriff Christina Corpus in a statement released by her office. "I want to personally thank our dedicated volunteers and personnel. They have not wavered in their commitment, and we are indebted to them."

Residents and visitors should expect an increased law enforcement presence in and around the Windy Hill Open Space Preserve. The parking lot off of Portola Road remains closed to the public. The preserve remains open to the public and can be accessed through entrances off of Skyline Boulevard.