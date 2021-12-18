San Francisco

‘Matrix Resurrections' Movie Holds Premiere in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hollywood Glamour is taking over San Francisco’s Castro Theatre Saturday, as “The Matrix Resurrections” hosts its movie premiere there.

The green carpet rolled out for the big event.

Cast and crew members will be there, as well as a lot of fans hoping to see stars of the film, including Keanu Reeves.

Much of the movie was shot in San Francisco last year.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted Saturday night a photo of City Hall lit in green to celebrate the movie premiere. Breed added that other buildings in the city would also light their colors green for the event they called the "Light San Francisco Matrix Green Project."

The film opens in all theaters and HBO Max on Wednesday.

