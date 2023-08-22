Dogs, cats from fire-ravaged Maui up for adoption in the Bay Area

Dozens of dogs and cats ferried to the Bay Area from Maui following the deadly wildfires are looking to find new homes.

Greater Good Charities and Ameriflight joined forces to bring more than 80 homeless dogs and cats to the Bay Area.

The animals were taken to the Tri-City Animal Shelter in Fremont where they are available for adoption.

Beth Manganaro of Fremont jumped at the chance to help.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"That's something that we've always enjoyed is Maui, especially Lahaina," she said. "I'm just trying to help out in a way that I can: rescue a puppy."

Berkeley Humane, Marin Humane, Animal Rescue Foundation, East Bay SPCA and Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter have also received dogs and cats from Maui.