Thousands expected to gather in San Jose for May Day march Thursday

Thursday is May Day, a date often marked by large demonstrations in support of workers rights and immigrant rights.

In San Jose, thousands are expected to gather for this year’s demonstration -- in fact some predict the crowds could be larger in light of President Trump’s mass deportation and immigration reform efforts.

Crowds gather at the corner of King and Story roads, near the Tropicana Shopping Center, for a protest and 6-mile march to San Jose City Hall.

“The Rapid Response Network has trained legal responders to know what to do. They know how to document things, they know how to recognize ICE agents and others in the community, and so the Rapid Response Network will be providing volunteer responders at the May Day event,” said Rebecca Armendariz of the San Jose May Day Coalition.

Organizers said they also say they're calling on all immigrants to skip school or work on May 1 as part of a national Day Without an Immigrant effort.

The goal is to highlight just how much immigrants contribute to America.

At the Tropicana Shopping Center, one business owner hopes the march will boost sales.

She said she’s seen a dramatic drop in customers ever since ICE agents were spotted in the area in January.