Protests will take place across the Bay Area on Thursday as part of what is expected to be over 900 nationwide demonstrations for May Day.

The demonstrations are in response to the policies of President Donald Trump's second administration.

Over 160 grassroots organizations across the country formed a coalition called May Day Strong to promote the events.

"Trump and his billionaire profiteers are trying to create a race to the bottom -- on wages, on benefits, on dignity itself. This May Day we are fighting back," the coalition said. "We are demanding a country that puts our families over their fortunes -- public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, prosperity over free market politics."

Since Trump's inauguration in January, protests have been organized almost weekly across the country by grassroots groups.

Earlier this month, "Hands Off!" protests across the country drew thousands to city streets from San Jose to Ukiah. Last week, demonstrations were held at Social Security Administration offices by activists concerned with program cuts.

Over 50 protests are scheduled for the Bay Area, including in Salinas, Santa Cruz, San Jose, Pacifica, Berkeley, San Francisco, Novato, Santa Rosa, Napa, Pleasanton and Rio Vista.

More information can be found at maydaystrong.org.