Protests

May Day protests planned across the Bay Area

By Sarah Stierch | Bay City News

Protesters march along Van Ness Avenue during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump, in San Francisco, Calif., Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Protests will take place across the Bay Area on Thursday as part of what is expected to be over 900 nationwide demonstrations for May Day.

The demonstrations are in response to the policies of President Donald Trump's second administration.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Over 160 grassroots organizations across the country formed a coalition called May Day Strong to promote the events.

"Trump and his billionaire profiteers are trying to create a race to the bottom -- on wages, on benefits, on dignity itself. This May Day we are fighting back," the coalition said. "We are demanding a country that puts our families over their fortunes -- public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, prosperity over free market politics."

Since Trump's inauguration in January, protests have been organized almost weekly across the country by grassroots groups.

Earlier this month, "Hands Off!" protests across the country drew thousands to city streets from San Jose to Ukiah. Last week, demonstrations were held at Social Security Administration offices by activists concerned with program cuts.

Over 50 protests are scheduled for the Bay Area, including in Salinas, Santa Cruz, San Jose, Pacifica, Berkeley, San Francisco, Novato, Santa Rosa, Napa, Pleasanton and Rio Vista.

Local

Mill Valley 2 hours ago

Minor arrested for DUI after allegedly crashing into parked cars in Mill Valley

Airlines 2 hours ago

United flight from Hawaii to Denver diverts to San Francisco

More information can be found at maydaystrong.org.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Protests
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us