Mayor-elect Barbara Lee lays out 10-point plan for Oakland

Oakland Mayor-elect Barbara Lee on Monday introduced her transition team and identified her goals for the first 100 days in office.

In a room full of labor, community, business and elected leaders, Lee declared victory and shared her plans for addressing Oakland’s biggest challenges.

"Oaklanders demand and they deserve transparency, accountability, service and results," she said.

In laying out her 10-point plan, Lee said in her first 100 days she will take immediate action to improve public safety, secure county resources to address homelessness, update Oakland’s charter to focus on transparency and conduct a forensic audit of city contracts.

"We are going to make Oakland safer by investing in comprehensive public safety," she said. "That includes violence prevention programs. We are going to root out corruption and usher in a new era of ethics, transparency, and accountability."

Lee’s transition team will include both business and labor leaders. Barbara Leslie, port commissioner and executive director of the Oakland Chamber of Commerce, will serve as one of the co-chairs. Last month, the chamber released their economic report of the city, highlighting Oakland's biggest challenges.

"More information is better when you are making policy decisions," Leslie said. "I will lean heavily on that report. There are some very sobering aspects of that report and there are also some very lovely bright spots that we all know about in Oakland."

Interim Mayor Kevin Jenkins said Lee is currently getting updates on the proposed budget that will be released May 1. As the city works again to balance a major deficit while protecting public safety, Lee said she may make amendments if necessary.

"I want to understand what is being recommended," she said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

As Jenkins transitions from interim mayor to council president, he expects the council will work together to help accomplish Lee’s 10-point plan.

"Implementing that 10-point plan is going to be imperative to regaining the trust of Oaklanders," he said. "Especially when it comes to putting together a charter review committee, putting together good government folks, putting together ethics folks so we can regain the trust of Oaklanders, that Oakland is not a city that is corrupt."