Mayor Sam Liccardo Continues Push to Reopen Schools in San Jose

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Thursday, along with a contingent of parents, health officials and community members, continued his push for reopening schools, urging local collaboration to resume in-person learning.

Liccardo said during a news conference that health officials have said it is safe to get students back into elementary schools even without vaccinations.

The news conference took place in front of Horace Mann Elementary School, 55 N. Seventh St., to call for finding a path to get students safely back into their K-5 classrooms and for prioritizing vaccinations for teachers and staff.

The mayor's push is placing an emphasis on families in San Jose's most underserved neighborhoods, many of whom are faced with the difficult choice of either caring for their children at home or working to support them financially, he says.

Liccardo said the group pushing to reopen schools has a petition with about 3,200 signatures on it.

Also speaking at the news conference were Dr. Angela Bymaster, family medicine physician with Healing Grove Health Center and Maria Marcelo, engagement director with Healing Grove Health Center, along with at least three parents from the San Jose school community.