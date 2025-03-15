Health

Sharp spike in measles cases prompt health leaders to encourage getting vaccine

By NBC Bay Area staff

Bay Area health leaders are encouraging everyone to check if they got the measles vaccine or to visit their doctor and receive the shot if they are unsure.

The recommendations comes after the United States has seen a sharp rise in measles cases with 320 cases across the country as of Friday morning. The cases include two deaths, which are the first deadly measles cases in a decade.

The warning is more of a precaution as health officials said the risk of exposure in the Bay Area is pretty low.

If you are unsure or have any questions, speak with a doctor.

