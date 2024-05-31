Oakland

Chicken and beef parts spill on Interstate 880 in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Chicken and beef parts spilled off a truck on Interstate 880 in Oakland, triggering a SigAlert during the Friday evening commute, according to a California Highway Patrol incident information page.

CHP said the meat spilled cross all northbound lanes and are asking motorists to take alternate routes.

Several spinouts were also reported in the incident, which also forced a few lane closures on the freeway, according to the CHP.

No other information was immediately available.

