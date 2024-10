Regular BART service resumed at about 11 a.m. on Saturday, after the San Francisco line was suspended because of a major medical emergency at Embarcadero.

Service was disrupted at about 9 a.m.

SF Muni provided service in San Francisco during the service suspension, while AC Transit provided transbay service.

Embarcadero station is now open and we have resumed normal train service. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) October 5, 2024