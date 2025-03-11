More than 400 people rallied for science in San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Gardens while next door, infectious disease scientists from around the world were meeting in an annual conference.

This comes as people are concerned about the moves being made by the Trump Administration and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The San Francisco AIDS Foundation organized the “Save our Sciences” rally in support of HIV research which has been targeted for millions of dollars cuts.

“This crowd speaks to the fact that we’re all worried and we’re all in this together,” said Franco Chevalier, Md / San Francisco City Clinic Deputy Medical Dir.

Protests have popped up across the nation. Outside health and human services in dc. And the national weather service, at Harvard and at other locations.

Scientists said they are under siege. Cuts by DOGE and the Trump administration are ending the careers of experts and their proteges in nearly every field of research.

“You’re now talking about innovative minds and brilliant individuals all across the world, who now do not have access to that, who now are not able to share their ideas and insights,” Chevalier said.

Doctors said cuts by DOGE and the Trump administration have left research disease surveillance labs around the world empty in countries with emerging infections.

“It’s important to note that viruses don’t know borders and viruses can spread from place to place, and disinvesting in global public health particularly regarding infectious diseases is extremely dangerous of grave concern,” said Professor Chloe Orkin, Queen Mary University of London.

But the pace of funding cuts might not slow down any time soon. Musk said on Fox Business News Monday night that DOGE is now in every U.S. department, and he plans to double DOGE staffing levels from 100 to 200 employees.

Musk said that his his DOGE auditors are cutting $ 4billion in spending daily but people who depend on the research say it shouldn’t just be about money.

William Dean has been living in San Francisco and has been HIV-positive for 33 years. Dean fears the cuts to science will cost lives and people must get out in rallies and be heard.