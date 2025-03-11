San Francisco

Medical researchers protest federal cuts at San Francisco rally

By Thom Jensen

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 400 people rallied for science in San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Gardens while next door, infectious disease scientists from around the world were meeting in an annual conference.

This comes as people are concerned about the moves being made by the Trump Administration and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The San Francisco AIDS Foundation organized the “Save our Sciences” rally in support of HIV research which has been targeted for millions of dollars cuts.

“This crowd speaks to the fact that we’re all worried and we’re all in this together,” said Franco Chevalier, Md / San Francisco City Clinic Deputy Medical Dir.

Protests have popped up across the nation. Outside health and human services in dc. And the national weather service, at Harvard and at other locations.

Scientists said they are under siege. Cuts by DOGE and the Trump administration are ending the careers of experts and their proteges in nearly every field of research.

San Francisco Mar 7

Hundreds rally to ‘Stand Up for Science' in Bay Area

Health & Science Mar 7

‘Stand Up for Science' protests planned in the Bay Area

“You’re now talking about innovative minds and brilliant individuals all across the world, who now do not have access to that, who now are not able to share their ideas and insights,” Chevalier said.

Doctors said cuts by DOGE and the Trump administration have left research disease surveillance labs around the world empty in countries with emerging infections.

“It’s important to note that viruses don’t know borders and viruses can spread from place to place, and disinvesting in global public health particularly regarding infectious diseases is extremely dangerous of grave concern,” said Professor Chloe Orkin, Queen Mary University of London.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But the pace of funding cuts might not slow down any time soon. Musk said on Fox Business News Monday night that DOGE is now in every U.S. department, and he plans to double DOGE staffing levels from 100 to 200 employees.

Musk said that his his DOGE auditors are cutting $ 4billion in spending daily but people who depend on the research say it shouldn’t just be about money.

William Dean has been living in San Francisco and has been HIV-positive for 33 years. Dean fears the cuts to science will cost lives and people must get out in rallies and be heard.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us