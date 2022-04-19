Meet Co-Founders, Ann and Mary, of “The Dancing Cat” Nominated for the Pawsitively Good Awards!

As part of our annual Clear the Shelters campaign, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are honoring individuals, groups and nonprofits going above and beyond for animals in need through the Pawsitively Good Awards.

Congratulations to Ann Chasson and Mary Rubin, co-founders of 'The Dancing Cat', for their nomination! Their passion to help adult cats find their forever families through a loving and inviting adoption environment makes you feel right at home.

We wanted to feature adult cats because these are the kind of cats that are not so easily adopted when there are a lot of kittens available. Ann Chasson

Ann and Mary started the Dancing Cat in 2015 to create a unique experience for both cats and the community. Their first-of-its-kind cat adoption lounge in downtown San Jose is a place for homeless adult cats to be their authentic selves in a cage free setting, leaving the shelter behind for good. They have welcomed over 2,000 guests and adopted out almost 1,000 cats. The relaxed environment allows cats to wander and play with potential adopters, so they have a better opportunity to find their forever homes.

