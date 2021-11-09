Meet Heidi: NBC Bay Area's First Featured Nominee for the Pawsitively Good Awards!

As part of our annual Clear the Shelters campaign, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are honoring dedicated individuals, groups and nonprofits doing amazing work for animals through the Pawsitively Good Awards.

Congratulations to Heidi Schlagel, whose compassion to help both animals and people moves the community forward.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Heidi Schlagel is a critical care nurse at Stanford and the President and Founder of Jake's Wish Dog Rescue. When Heidi first met Jake, a papillon chihuahua mix who was born blind, she was inspired by his determination and ability to navigate the world just like any other dog. She soon realized a need for rescuing dogs who needed medical care, and founded Jake’s Wish.