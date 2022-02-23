Meet Some of the Bay Area Babies Born on 2/22/22

Babies born on Tuesday entered the world with an instant fun fact: having the unique birthday of 2/22/22.

In Walnut Creek, parents Mona Wang and Jamie Kum welcomed little Kian at 2:23 a.m., just seconds after the 2:22 mark.

"We didn't even realize it until the nurses told us about it," Wang said. "His expected due date was supposed to be March 1, but we went into early labor."

Wang said baby Kian is happy and healthy.

"We're happy," she said with a smile.

At Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto, first-time parents Prachi Adlakha and Rahul Taneja welcomed twins Minika and Mishika Adlakha at 8:44 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

"I am generally bad with numbers, but these are a set of numbers that I will always remember," said Taneja, the new dad. "This is literally a once-in-a-lifetime day for my family."

The girls are both "happy and healthy bundle of joys," Stanford Children's Health said.

There were at least 15 deliveries, including the set of twins, at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford on Tuesday.