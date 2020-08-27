wildfires

Meet the UC Davis Team Rescuing Animals From Wildfires

By Jodi Hernandez

The LNU Complex Fire has left hundreds of animals running for their lives.

The UC Davis Veterinary Emergency Response Team has been working nonstop to help rescue and treat animals injured in the fire. Crews have been caring for animals in the field and at evacuation centers.

Animals who need critical treatment are being cared for at the UC Davis animal hospital.

The team has treated more than 1,000 animals so far. Veterinarians hope to help them heal enough to return to their families, but it is still not known who some of them belong to.

"Ultimately we want to reunite them with their owners," said Dr. Lois Costa with the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

