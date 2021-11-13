California Lottery

Mega Millions 5/5 Lottery Ticket Worth Over $400K Sold in Mountain View

No jackpot winner in Friday's $53 million draw

By Stephen Ellison

Getty Images

A Mega Millions lotto ticket worth more than $400,000 was sold Friday in the South Bay, according to the California Lottery.

There were no jackpot winners in the $53 million draw, but a player in Mountain View matched the first five numbers, good for $427,000, the lottery said.

The ticket was sold at Clyde's Liquors, 239 W. El Camino Real in Mountain View, which may be eligible for bonus winnings.

The numbers for Friday's Mega Millions draw were 30, 32, 42, 46, 48 and the Mega number 15.

The next Mega Millions draw is Tuesday, and because there were no jackpot winners, the pot is up to $63 million.

The next lotto draw games play Saturday evening, with the multi-state Powerball jackpot at $173 million, and the SuperLotto Plus pot at $34 million.

