Mega Billion? Jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions Draw Reaches 10 Figures

Mega Millions now has become Mega Billion.

No jackpot tickets were sold in Tuesday night's multi-state Mega Millions draw, sending the estimated pot for Friday to a whopping $1 billion. It's the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history and just the fourth time a pot has reached 10 figures.

Bay Area retailers were switching the jackpot numbers on their signs, with most having to stop at "$999 million" because the displays aren't equipped to show 10-figure totals.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 7-29-60-63-66 and the Mega ball 15.

One ticket sold in the small Southern California city of Baker matched the first five numbers and is worth about $2.9 million, according to the California Lottery.

While the new jackpot total for Mega Millions indicated an even $1 billion on Wednesday, it could rise again before the little white balls are drawn. The most recent pot went from $790 million to $810 million to $830 million in the days leading up to Tuesday's draw.

Meanwhile, lottery players in California have two other draws happening Wednesday night: the multi-state Powerball jackpot was sitting at an estimated $145 million, and the California-only Superlotto Plus jackpot stood at $10 million.