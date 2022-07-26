Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps to $830 Million as Bay Area Dreamers Flock to Buy Tickets

The Mega Millions jackpot total jumped once again Tuesday to an estimated $830 million, the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The last time the Mega Millions pot got as high was 18 months ago. With the soaring total, even people who don't normally buy in to the huge lottery draws are getting caught daydreaming.

"Probably stop working, maybe buy a home in San Jose," one such dreamer told NBC Bay Area. "Maybe a yacht…"

A couple of things to keep in mind if you're going to play: If you choose the cash option and you're the lone winning ticketholder, that $830 million becomes about $470 million. Then after federal taxes, it's reduced to around $300 million.

The Mega Millions numbers will be drawn just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.