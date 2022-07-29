It's $1.1 Billion Mega Millions Day: What Are the Odds?

It's Mega Millions drawing day for the $1.1 billion jackpot, and despite the near-impossible odds, people can't help but dream as they flock to buy what they hope is that magical ticket.

It's the third largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

In the Bay Area, a Chevron station on Dixon Landing Road in Milpitas is one place where that magic already appeared in the form of a $435 million ticket about eight years ago. People who believe it's a lucky spot are sure to be lining up there Friday.

Indeed, the station owner told NBC Bay Area that on the big drawing days, he has to bring in extra staff for the influx of customers.

Here are some interesting odds for Friday night's "Mega Billion" draw:

There's a 1 in 302.5 million chance of matching all six numbers and winning the $1.1 billion jackpot.

There's 1 in 12 million chance of matching the first five numbers and winning a multimillion-dollar prize.

There's a 1 in 24 chance of winning a prize of any size.

Mega Millions ticket sales close promptly at 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, and the drawing takes place just before 8 p.m.