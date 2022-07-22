Mega Millions Pot Living Up to Its Name, Reaches $660 Million for Friday's Draw

Big dreamers rejoice!

The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $660 million for Friday night's draw, the fifth largest pot in history, according to the California Lottery.

Ticket sales always seem to ramp up when the pot reaches stratospheric levels, and some superstitious players might head to places where big jackpot tickets have been sold before.

In the Bay Area, the last big Mega Millions jackpot win was in July 2018, when a group of 11 Wells Fargo workers won $543 million after buying a ticket at Ernie’s Liquors in San Jose.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Another big Mega Millions win in the Bay Area came in December 2013, when a truck driver making deliveries in San Jose won $324 million after buying his ticket at Jenny’s Gifts & Kids Wear on Tully Road. It was one of two jackpot tickets sold in that draw.

Sometimes players can still win big without hitting the jackpot. Earlier this week, a player in Turlock in Stanislaus County bought a Mega Millions ticket matching the first five numbers, and it's worth about $629,000.

The last time a Mega Millions ticket hit all six numbers was back on April 15. Odds of matching all six numbers are greater than 302.5 million to 1.

The numbers for Friday night's game will be drawn just before 8 p.m.