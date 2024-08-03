lottery

Mega Millions 5/5 ticket worth $460K sold in the East Bay

By Stephen Ellison

A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in the East Bay just missed hitting the $358 million jackpot Friday night but is still worth $460,000, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket matching the first five numbers in the multi-state draw was sold at the Safeway supermarket at 3540 Mt. Diablo Blvd. in Lafayette, the lottery said.

The winning numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions draw were 6-7-24-44-54 and the Mega number 13.

Another 5/5 ticket was sold in Washington state, but there were no jackpot tickets sold Friday, so the pot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions draw rises to an estimated $374 million, the lottery said.

Meanwhile, the pot for Saturday night's Powerball draw has reached an estimated $171 million.

