California Lottery

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $293K Sold at Gilroy Gas Station

By Stephen Ellison

98922978
Getty Images, File

A lucky lottery player in the South Bay has a nice chunk of change for the holidays as a Mega Millions ticket with five of the six winning numbers worth nearly $300,000 was sold in Gilroy, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket, sold at the City Gilroy Gas Station at 700 First St., was one of two 5/5 tickets sold in Friday night's $112 million Mega Millions draw, each worth $293,600, the lottery said. The other California 5/5 winning ticket was sold in Roseville, a suburb of Sacramento.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Those winning tickets have the first five numbers and not the Mega number. The numbers from Friday's draw were 22, 45, 48, 58, 61 and the Mega number 13.

There were no jackpot winners in the multi-state draw, so Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot rises to an estimated $122 million.

Local

San Francisco 8 hours ago

Group Hoping ‘Let's Glow SF' Light Show Will Bring Crowds Back to Downtown

crime 9 hours ago

Contra Costa County Deputies to Assist Walnut Creek Police With Downtown Patrol

The next lottery draws come Saturday night, with the multi-state Powerball jackpot sitting at $278 million and the Superlotto Plus jackpot at $8 million.

This article tagged under:

California LotteryGilroylotterymega millions
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us