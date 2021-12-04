Mega Millions Ticket Worth $293K Sold at Gilroy Gas Station

A lucky lottery player in the South Bay has a nice chunk of change for the holidays as a Mega Millions ticket with five of the six winning numbers worth nearly $300,000 was sold in Gilroy, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket, sold at the City Gilroy Gas Station at 700 First St., was one of two 5/5 tickets sold in Friday night's $112 million Mega Millions draw, each worth $293,600, the lottery said. The other California 5/5 winning ticket was sold in Roseville, a suburb of Sacramento.

Those winning tickets have the first five numbers and not the Mega number. The numbers from Friday's draw were 22, 45, 48, 58, 61 and the Mega number 13.

There were no jackpot winners in the multi-state draw, so Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot rises to an estimated $122 million.

The next lottery draws come Saturday night, with the multi-state Powerball jackpot sitting at $278 million and the Superlotto Plus jackpot at $8 million.