Two 5/5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth Over $928K Sold in Burlingame, Riverside

Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the California Lottery.

In the Bay Area, one 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said.

Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold at the Stater Bros grocery store, located at 2995 Iowa Avenue in the Southern California city of Riverside.

One ticket sold in Maine has won tonight's massive $1.35 billion #jackpot. California had two #MegaMillions tickets that matched 5 of 6 numbers in tonight's drawing sold in Burlingame and Riverside, winning $928,260 each. Find out more here: https://t.co/yuSAq3cPm1 #CALottery — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) January 14, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The numbers drawn late Friday were: 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43, with a Mega number of 14.

A lone $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Maine, according to the lottery's website.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.