Memorial Day Forecast: Here's How Hot It Could Get in Some Bay Area Cities

The heat is on this Memorial Day.

Triple-digit temperatures are expected to bake much of the North Bay and inland East Bay Monday afternoon, weather officials say.

The scorching temperatures prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for those areas, as well as a section of the South Bay, from noon Monday until 9 p.m. An excessive heat warning will be in effect for Solano County during that same time period.

Here's how hot it could get in some Bay Area cities, according to the weather service:

Cloverdale: 104 degrees

Santa Rosa: 101 degrees

Napa: 100 degrees

San Rafael: 95 degrees

Concord: 103 degrees

Livermore: 102 degrees

Half Moon Bay: 76 degrees

San Francisco: 79 degrees

San Jose: 95 degrees

Santa Cruz: 86 degrees

People are advised to limit their outdoor activity during the hottest time of the day, drink plenty of water, and pay special attention to pets and children.

Sunday will also be hot, with mid-90s to upper-90s expected in the inland East Bay and parts of the North Bay.

California's power grid operator said it's not anticipating energy supply outages over the holiday weekend.

There's enough electricity to serve the expected spike in demand, California Independent System Operator said in a statement Saturday, but it will monitor the grid closely in case it needs to call on the public to conserve.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.