bay area weather

Memorial Day Forecast: Inland Locations Could Hit 100 Degrees

NBC Universal, Inc.

Near triple-digit heat is expected to return to parts of the Bay Area just in time for the unofficial start of summer.

Weather officials say Memorial Day temperatures could soar to almost 100 degrees in the inland areas of the North Bay and East Bay.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Bay Area drought May 27

Exceptional Drought Expands in Some Bay Area Counties, Across State

high temperatures May 26

National Weather Service Warns of High Temperatures

The National Weather Service said the Memorial Day heat will present a "moderate" heat risk for people in those inland areas. Most other locations in the Bay Area will face a "low" heat risk.

If you're looking for relief, the coast is expected to be cooler.

For the latest weather updates and forecasts, visit the NBC Bay Area weather page.

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherweatherMemorial DayMemorial Day Weekend
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us