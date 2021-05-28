Memorial Day Forecast: Inland Locations Could Hit 100 Degrees

Near triple-digit heat is expected to return to parts of the Bay Area just in time for the unofficial start of summer.
Weather officials say Memorial Day temperatures could soar to almost 100 degrees in the inland areas of the North Bay and East Bay.
The National Weather Service said the Memorial Day heat will present a "moderate" heat risk for people in those inland areas. Most other locations in the Bay Area will face a "low" heat risk.
If you're looking for relief, the coast is expected to be cooler.
For the latest weather updates and forecasts, visit the NBC Bay Area weather page.