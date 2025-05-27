Economy

Examining impact of tariffs on Memorial Day shopping

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Memorial Day turned out to be a big shopping day in the Bay Area.

A Wallet Hub survey predicted double the number of shoppers hitting malls over the holiday.

So, what's fueling the push for shopping? Economists credit the turnout to all the recent talk about President Donald Trump's tariffs.

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman takes a closer look. Watch his report in the video above.

