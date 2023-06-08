Jasper Wu

Men accused of killing Jasper Wu appear in Alameda County courtroom

By NBC Bay Area staff

The men accused of killing 23-month-old Jasper Wu were back in court Thursday in Alameda County.

Ivory Bivens and Trevor Green are both facing murder charges in the case.

Police said the two were involved when Jasper was killed back in 2021. His family's car was caught in the crossfire of a gunbattle on I-880 in Oakland.

The two accused are also facing gang enhancements.

But the Alameda County District Attorney did drop special circumstances enhancements. That means the two aren't facing the possibility of life without parole if convicted.

A third suspect, Johnny Jackson pleaded guilty to a felony gun charge in connection with the case. Though the judge later determined Jackson to be a victim.

“Johnny took responsibility for what he was responsible for. As I said at the beginning and i will say now, he did nothing to cause the death of the child,” said

Jackson could face up to six years in prison. Bivens and green’s plea hearing is scheduled for the end of July.

The DA said if convicted, both could be sentenced to more than 150 years each.

