Menlo Park bookstore adding surcharge to help employees

A Menlo Park bookstore is writing a new chapter on ways to help employees make it in the Bay Area.

By Marianne Favro

In the Bay Area, you may have likely come across living wage surcharges at restaurant. But now people may find it at an unexpected place: bookstores.

There is a sign at the entrance of Kepler’s Book Store in Menlo Park, letting customers know they are charging a “3 % optional surcharge to support their workers.’’

The store, which has been in Menlo Park since 1955, said its writing a new playbook for adjusting to the skyrocketing cost of living by charging customers a 3% surcharge with the money going to employees.

Kepler’s Books CEO Praveen Madan said his staff saw a big payoff.

“Money in their pockets and it also allowed us to give them more benefits and set up a 401K, so they can save for retirement,” he said.

Madan says since the surcharge was implemented at the end of 2021 hes been able to retain more employees.

To be clear, the surcharge is not mandatory. A person can opt out by telling an employee at checkout but some customers told NBC Bay Area that puts them in an awkward situation.

Others just don’t like the concept.

“I am not in favor,” said Menlo Park resident Adrienne Flanders. “I’d like every time everything to be included in the price. I want everyone to get a fair wage, but the government should be taking care of this.”

Most customers NBC Bay Area talked to on Wednesday said they support the surcharge.

“I do think it’s acceptable and its very kind for it not to be a forced thing. I think its great,” said Palo Alto resident Lauren Brown.

